Workers sue US immigration authorities over Tennessee raid

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Seven Latino workers are suing federal immigration authorities over a raid at an eastern Tennessee meatpacking plant that ended in the arrests of about 100 people.

The National Immigration Law Center and the Southern Poverty Law Center filed the lawsuit Thursday in Knoxville.

It claims the Southeastern Provision workers’ constitutional rights were violated in April when armed officers raided the Bean Station plant, using racial slurs and shoving guns in their faces.

The lawsuit claims officers didn’t know workers’ identities or immigration statuses, only that many were Hispanic. It says 11 of about 100 workers faced criminal charges.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said the operation was a federal criminal investigation that also spurred immigration arrests.

The plant’s owner pleaded guilty in September to employing unauthorized immigrants.

Associated Press

