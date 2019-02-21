Vacant UN post has new favorite: the US ambassador to Canada

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft is emerging as the front-runner to be the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is backing Craft for the post, and she also has the support of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton. That is according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

They say President Donald Trump has been advised that Craft’s confirmation would be the smoothest of the three candidates he is considering to fill the job last held by Nikki Haley.