Unpaid restaurant bill leads to bow-and-arrow barricade

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware say a man who skipped out on a restaurant bill barricaded himself in a nearby hotel, armed with a hunting-style bow and arrow.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports Seaford police responding to Grotto’s Pizza on Tuesday quickly arrested a female suspect, 24-year-old Summer Bueso-Shinn. But 28-year-old Schuyler Sutton had fled to a Days Inn, where police received reports of him walking the hallways with a bow and arrow.

When officers tried to contact him in his room, he refused to come out for several hours, before eventually surrendering.

In addition to the theft charge, Sutton is wanted out of Montgomery County, Maryland, for first-degree burglary. He’s also accused of slapping a server’s rear end as he left the restaurant.

It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

___

Information from: The Daily Times of Salisbury, Md., http://www.delmarvanow.com/

Associated Press

Associated Press

