The Latest: Judge imposes gag order on Trump confidant Stone

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on Roger Stone (all times local):

4:05 p.m.

A judge has imposed a full gag order on Trump confidant Roger Stone after he posted a photo on Instagram of the judge with what appeared to be crosshairs of a gun.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Thursday she believes Stone would “pose a danger” to others in the case if she didn’t institute the order.

Jackson ordered Stone to court to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order. The judge had already issued an order limiting comments in the case.

The 66-year-old Stone said the post was an egregious mistake and the symbol was a logo, not crosshairs.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering related to discussions he had during the 2016 election about WikiLeaks.

3:45 p.m.

Trump confidant Roger Stone says he made an egregious mistake by posting an Instagram photo of the judge presiding over his criminal case with what appears to be the crosshairs of a gun.

During a tense court hearing Thursday, Stone said there was no excuse for his post Monday about U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Jackson wanted Stone in court Thursday to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.

The political operative and self-described dirty trickster has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

3 p.m.

Trump confidant Roger Stone is appearing in court after he posted a photo on Instagram of a judge and what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun.

The political operative and self-described dirty trickster has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants Stone to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.

On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her. The 66-year-old Stone has apologized and said the picture has been “misinterpreted.”