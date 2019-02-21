Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

THC found in food sample from school where students fell ill

ATLANTA (AP) — Investigators say THC has been found in a food sample taken from an Atlanta-area middle school where students were sent to the hospital on Valentine’s Day.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release Thursday that tests showed THC, the main psychoactive component in marijuana, was found in one of the samples that “has the appearance of cereal.”

Fulton County school officials have said 28 students at Sandtown Middle School in South Fulton were sickened and taken to hospitals. A school system spokeswoman said at the time that the students reported feeling shortness of breath and other reactions after eating food or candy.

The GBI says its crime lab received 46 food samples for testing and is continuing to analyze all items related to the incident.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

10:04 am
Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

9:44 am
Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court
Covering Colorado

Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court

9:41 am
National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court
Covering Colorado

Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court

Scroll to top
Skip to content