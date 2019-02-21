Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Team to review uranium exposure risk at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — An investigative team from state and federal agencies will visit Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona over concerns about uranium exposure.

Park officials said in a news release Thursday that a group of health and safety experts will visit in the coming weeks.

A June 2018 audit found three 5-gallon (19-liter) buckets of uranium rock samples at the park’s Museum Collection building. They were subsequently moved to a restricted area.

The Grand Canyon’s safety director told The Arizona Republic newspaper that the buckets could have been potentially harmful to the public and employees for years. People who toured the Museum Collection by appointment would have been in their vicinity.

Results of the review are expected to be completed within 90 days.

Associated Press

