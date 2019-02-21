Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Sheriff: Woman died in accidental fall at Georgia party

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — The sheriff’s office of Forsyth County, Georgia, says a woman found dead in the backyard of a Cumming home died in an accidental fall.

Maj. Joe Perkins told news outlets Wednesday that the state medical examiner says 40-year-old Tamla Horsford’s injuries were consistent with a fall from the home’s back deck.

Authorities have said Horsford arrived at the home in November to attend an overnight party. Her body was found outside the next morning.

Perkins says there were no witnesses to the fall and Horsford had been on the deck alone. He says detective were able to corroborate incident details using logs from the home’s security system. The medical examiner has said alcohol intoxication contributed to Horsford’s death.

The sheriff’s office says case files will be released later this week.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

5:10 am
NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

4:56 am
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Scroll to top
Skip to content