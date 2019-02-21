Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

School bus driver revived with Narcan after crash

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey’s largest city used Narcan to revive a school bus driver after her bus, with a dozen children on board, hit a tree.

Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose says authorities used the opioid overdose antidote because it appeared 57-year-old Lisa Byrd was under the influence of a narcotic.

The special-needs students, who range in ages from 5 to 13, were not injured as the bus appeared to cross a street and bump into the tree during a snowstorm Wednesday.

Ambrose calls the situation “irresponsible and heinous.”

Byrd is charged with child endangerment, driving while impaired and possession of drug paraphernalia. It could not be determined if she has retained a lawyer.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

5:10 am
NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

4:56 am
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police
News

‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett turns himself in to Chicago police

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week
News

NBC News: Mueller report could be released as soon as next week

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Scroll to top
Skip to content