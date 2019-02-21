Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Police: Alabama woman burglarized homes during funerals

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama woman is accused of breaking into the homes of people who were attending relatives’ funerals.

A statement released Thursday by police in the north Alabama town of Priceville says they’ve arrested 43-year-old Jennifer Lynn Azizian on four counts of burglary.

Police say evidence obtained in a search of the woman’s cellphone shows she had been researching obituaries for some time. They say she would break into the homes of dead peoples’ families during the funeral.

Authorities already had video of a suspect and her vehicle and Azizian was stopped following a possible burglary.

Court records aren’t yet available to show whether Azizian has an attorney to speak on her behalf.

Priceville police say more charges are possible elsewhere.

Associated Press

