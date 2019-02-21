Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Officials: Dropped thermos may have caused deadly bus crash

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal safety investigators say a freak accident involving a dropped thermos may have caused a bus crash that killed three people in New York City.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its report Thursday on the September 2017 crash.

It happened when a charter bus blew threw a Queens intersection at 60 mph (97 kph), slammed into a city bus, crossed a sidewalk and hit a building. The charter bus driver, a city bus passenger and a pedestrian were killed.

The NTSB found the charter bus driver accelerated unintentionally and couldn’t brake.

And the agency says it’s possible the driver’s thermos fell and got wedged so it held down the gas and blocked the brake.

Messages were left Thursday for the bus company and a lawyer who has represented it.

Associated Press

