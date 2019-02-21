Officer whose affidavit led to deadly raid out of hospital

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston officer who the police chief says lied in an affidavit that led to a deadly drug raid has been discharged from the hospital.

Officer Gerald Goines’ attorney, Nicole DeBorde, says Goines was discharged Thursday from Memorial Hermann Hospital.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says Goines lied in the affidavit that justified the warrant for the Jan. 28 raid on a home in which a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman died. Four officers, including Goines, were shot as they forcefully entered the home.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing more than 1,400 cases Goines has worked in his 34 years with the Houston Police Department, and the FBI has begun investigating whether the two slain residents’ civil rights were violated.