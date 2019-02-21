North Carolina authorities find missing inmate

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an inmate who went missing at the Rutherford Correctional Center has been captured not far from the facility.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement that department K-9 staff and members of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 22-year-old Jeremy Fincannon about one mile from the facility on Thursday afternoon. Officials had determined he was missing after a routine count at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the minimum custody inmate originally from Rutherford County was serving a term of five years and six months as a habitual felon after convictions for assault. Fincannon was scheduled for release in September. Now, officials say he will face charges related to this incident and be moved to a higher custody facility.