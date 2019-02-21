Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

North Carolina authorities find missing inmate

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say an inmate who went missing at the Rutherford Correctional Center has been captured not far from the facility.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said in a statement that department K-9 staff and members of the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office found 22-year-old Jeremy Fincannon about one mile from the facility on Thursday afternoon. Officials had determined he was missing after a routine count at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say the minimum custody inmate originally from Rutherford County was serving a term of five years and six months as a habitual felon after convictions for assault. Fincannon was scheduled for release in September. Now, officials say he will face charges related to this incident and be moved to a higher custody facility.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill
Capitol Watch

House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill

2:35 pm
Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County

2:18 pm
CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain
Covering Colorado

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain

1:58 pm
House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill
Capitol Watch

House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain
Covering Colorado

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain

Scroll to top
Skip to content