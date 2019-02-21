Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
New Harry Potter roller coaster opening at Universal Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Harry Potter fans should get ready to rev their engines.

A new roller coaster modeled after the character Hagrid’s motorcycle will open at Universal Orlando Resort in June.

The theme park resort said Thursday that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders on a trip with encounters from the wizarding world’s “rarest magical creatures.”

No further details were provided.

The new Harry Potter ride will be in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, which is in the resort’s Islands of Adventure park.

Associated Press

