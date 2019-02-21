Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Lawyer: Ex-FBI official McCabe still facing investigation

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for Andrew McCabe says an investigation into whether the former FBI deputy director made false statements remains open.

Michael Bromwich says McCabe’s legal team has been in touch with federal prosecutors in Washington handling the case.

Bromwich joined McCabe for a wide-ranging discussion with reporters Thursday.

The Justice Department inspector general last year referred to prosecutors’ allegations that McCabe had lied during an internal investigation into a news media disclosure. Those allegations prompted McCabe’s March 2018 firing.

McCabe has denied lying and has said his firing was politically motivated.

Bromwich said McCabe expects to file a lawsuit over his firing soon.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor
Covering Colorado

Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor

10:20 am
National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

10:04 am
Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

9:44 am
Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor
Covering Colorado

Gradisar taps Pueblo police chief to serve as deputy mayor

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Capitol Watch

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law

Medics to return from deployment today
News

Medics to return from deployment today

Scroll to top
Skip to content