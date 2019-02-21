Judge: US violated victim rights in Epstein sex abuse case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida federal judge has ruled federal prosecutors violated the rights of victims by secretly reaching a non-prosecution agreement with a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

The ruling Thursday by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra says the victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein should have been consulted under federal law. Marra stopped short of invalidating the non-prosecution agreement but asked prosecutors and victims’ lawyers to recommend in 15 days how to move forward.

The 66-year-old Epstein reached the deal in 2008 with then-Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta’s office to end the federal probe. Epstein instead pleaded guilty to state charges, spent 13 months in jail, paid settlements to victims and is a registered sex offender.

Acosta is now President Donald Trump’s labor secretary. He said the deal was appropriate.