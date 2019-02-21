Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

GOP lawmakers push to ban LGBT conversion therapy in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers are pushing to ban gay conversion therapy for minors in conservative Utah with a proposal that’s being hailed as a milestone by advocates and won’t be opposed by the influential Mormon church.

Republican Rep. Dan McCay acknowledged Thursday he wasn’t a typical sponsor for such a measure, but he said he wants it help support LGBT youth in a state that’s seen a recent spike in youth suicide.

The plan would prohibit any treatment aimed at changing sexual orientation or gender identity, ranging from practices like electric shock to talk therapy.

Shannon Minter with the National Center for Lesbian Rights, which is helping lead a national campaign to ban the practice, says there’s a history of the practice in Utah and the new proposal is a landmark step.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill
Capitol Watch

House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill

2:35 pm
Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County

2:18 pm
CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain
Covering Colorado

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain

1:58 pm
House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill
Capitol Watch

House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain
Covering Colorado

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain

Scroll to top
Skip to content