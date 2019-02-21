Ex-‘Idol’ contestant to live with parents before drug trial

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” contestant who was arrested last year in Virginia with nearly 2 pounds (0.9 kilograms) of fentanyl will be allowed to live with her parents in New Jersey while awaiting trial.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 32-year-old Antonella Barba will be released Thursday after she’s fitted with a monitor to ensure she follows curfew.

Barba was indicted this month on charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Prosecutors say she was a courier for a drug ring.

She was previously charged with shoplifting in New York and has a felony marijuana case pending in Kansas.

Barba reached the top 16 on “American Idol” in 2007, the year Jordin Sparks won. She competed on “Fear Factor” in 2012.

Her attorney, James Broccoletti, declined comment to the newspaper.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com