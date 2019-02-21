Coast Guard officer accused of making hit list of Democrats

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Coast Guard officer who espoused white supremacist views and dreamed of mass murder drew up a computer-spreadsheet hit list of Democratic politicians and TV journalists.

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, who worked at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington as an acquisitions officer on a program to equip the agency with advanced new cutters, faces a federal court hearing Thursday on gun and drug offenses.

But prosecutors say those charges are just “tip of the iceberg.”

The 49-year-old Hasson was arrested last week.