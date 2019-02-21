Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Coast Guard officer accused of making hit list of Democrats

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal authorities say a Coast Guard officer who espoused white supremacist views and dreamed of mass murder drew up a computer-spreadsheet hit list of Democratic politicians and TV journalists.

Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, who worked at Coast Guard headquarters in Washington as an acquisitions officer on a program to equip the agency with advanced new cutters, faces a federal court hearing Thursday on gun and drug offenses.

But prosecutors say those charges are just “tip of the iceberg.”

The 49-year-old Hasson was arrested last week.

Associated Press

National Popular Vote bill only needs Gov. Polis signature to become law
Medics to return from deployment today
Monument man accused of California cold case murder appears in court
