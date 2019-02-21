Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

4-year-old fatally impaled by glass from shattered frame

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities and a family member say a 4-year-old boy was struck with shards of glass and died after a framed picture fell in his Philadelphia home.

A release from city police says the accident occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Amanda Velez says her son, Adrian Ortega, and his two sisters were playing together when the frame fell, spraying glass around the room. It’s not clear why that happened.

She says shards hit Ortega in the abdomen, and he was bleeding profusely when he was taken to a hospital. He died there a short time later. Further details on his injuries have not been disclosed.

No other injuries were reported.

A police investigation is ongoing pending the results of an autopsy.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill
Capitol Watch

House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill

2:35 pm
Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County

2:18 pm
CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain
Covering Colorado

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain

1:58 pm
House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill
Capitol Watch

House committee considers Extreme Risk Protection Orders bill

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County
Covering Colorado

Construction groundbreaking for Freedom Springs veterans center in El Paso County

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain
Covering Colorado

CDC to conduct PFAS exposure assessments in Fountain

Scroll to top
Skip to content