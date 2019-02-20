Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Walkout by West Virginia teachers enters 2nd day

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia public school teachers are striking for a second day even though legislation they loathed was tabled in the House of Delegates.

Schools in 54 of the state’s 55 counties were closed Wednesday. The lone holdout again was Putnam County.

Leaders of three unions covering teachers and school service workers say they have trust issues with lawmakers and believe there’s a small chance there still could be further developments with the complex legislation.

One day after the House effectively killed the bill, other legislation is getting attention. This proposal set to be discussed in a House committee Wednesday would boost the pay of teachers, school service workers, and state police by 5 percent.

Last year, teachers and service workers won a 5 percent raise following a nine-day strike.

Associated Press

Associated Press

