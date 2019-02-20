Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Oklahoma Legislature hurries gun carry bill to new governor

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma adults would be able to carry a gun without training or a background check under a bill being hurried through the Republican-led Legislature to a new governor who says he’ll sign it.

The bill vetoed last year by former GOP Gov. Mary Fallin easily passed a Senate committee on Wednesday and after a full Senate vote will head to new Gov. Kevin Stitt, who supported the idea on the campaign trail and said he expects to sign it. The bill already sailed through the House .

Dubbed “constitutional carry” by its supporters, House Bill 2597 would allow most Oklahomans 21 and older to carry concealed or unconcealed without a license. Currently, those who want to carry in public must get a license that includes a background check and training course.

Associated Press

