Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NYC mayor has his police detail pull over texting driver

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he was happy to be a “citizen patrol” when he directed his police detail to pull over a texting driver.

The Democratic mayor says the traffic stop occurred Saturday while he was heading to a legislative event in Albany.

The New York Post reports de Blasio saw a driver texting in the car next to his on the FDR Drive in Manhattan.

De Blasio said on Tuesday that the woman needed an “on-the-spot education” about the dangers. The lesson included a ticket.

It is illegal for New York drivers to use mobile devices. Fines can range from $50 for a first offense to $400 for more than three violations.

___

Information from: New York Post, http://www.nypost.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar
News

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar

8:12 am
Arrest affidavit to be released in case against Patrick Frazee
Covering Colorado

Arrest affidavit to be released in case against Patrick Frazee

7:23 am
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

6:59 am
Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar
News

Pistol-packing grandma in Georgia captures burglar

Arrest affidavit to be released in case against Patrick Frazee
Covering Colorado

Arrest affidavit to be released in case against Patrick Frazee

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Covering Colorado

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

Scroll to top
Skip to content