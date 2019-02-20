N Carolina US House candidate faces questions over choices

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Republican narrowly leading the country’s last undecided congressional election wants North Carolina elections officials to overlook ballot manipulation in a rural county and declare him the winner. But Mark Harris will have to overcome testimony from a compelling witness — his son.

The GOP congressional candidate is expected to tell the state elections board on Thursday that it should certify his November victory and send him to Washington. Democrat Dan McCready’s lawyers contend the race was tainted and a new election should be ordered.

Harris has said he was surprised by the allegations that his campaign used a Bladen County political operative who collected ballots by the bundle and turned them in when he wanted. But the candidate’s son testified Wednesday he’d warned his father about Dowless’ operation since mid-2016.