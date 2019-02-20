Michael Jackson accusers detail road to ‘Leaving Neverland’

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Michael Jackson accusers Wade Robson and James Safechuck say that the Sundance Film Festival is first time they’ve ever felt public support for their allegations the King of Pop molested them.

The documentary “Leaving Neverland,” which premiered at the festival last month and will air on HBO in two parts on March 3 and 4, chronicles how their lives intersected with Jackson’s. The film was met with a standing ovation at Sundance , but has been treated with disbelief and even threats from Jackson’s fans.

The singer’s estate has condemned the documentary and called the men’s credibility into question.

Both accusers came forward with allegations of sexual abuse after Jackson’s death in 2009 and after they had told officials otherwise.