Markets Right Now: Stocks waver in early trading

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are wavering in early trading on Wall Street as investors sized up the latest company earnings reports.

Garmin jumped 13 percent Wednesday after reporting better sales. Cadence Design Systems climbed 5.5 percent after the company’s latest quarterly results topped Wall Street’s forecasts.

The S&P 500 slipped 1 point to 2,778.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 12 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,879. The Nasdaq gained 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 7,499.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.65 percent.

