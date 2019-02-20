Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Heavy rains swamping Deep South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Heavy rains are causing problems in parts of the Deep South.

Police in Huntsville, Alabama, say a half-dozen roads are blocked by downed trees or utility poles plus water from flash floods.

Flood watches and warnings cover the northern parts of Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia, and nearly all of Tennessee is at risk for floods. Several school systems are delaying classes or closing.

The weather service is predicting as much as 8 inches of rain in spots through Saturday, and freezing rain and sleet are possible in western South Carolina.

Forecasters say moisture from the Gulf is mixing with weather systems moving eastward in the Mississippi and Ohio valleys. As much as 1 inch of rain an hour is possible, and the weather service says some areas could get more.

Associated Press

Associated Press

