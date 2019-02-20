Wounded sergeant attends NYPD detective’s funeral

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (AP) — The wounded supervisor of a New York City police detective killed by friendly fire last week is among the mourners attending his funeral.

Newsday says NYPD Sgt. Matthew Gorman was brought by wheelchair to a Long Island church on Wednesday for the funeral of Detective Brian Simonsen.

The funeral in Hampton Bays is expected to draw thousands of people, including police officers and more than 500 New York City firefighters.

Simonsen was hit in the chest on Feb. 12 as he and six other officers opened fire on a robbery suspect who police say was pointing what appeared to be a handgun.

Gorman was shot in the leg.

The robbery suspect and a man police say acted as his lookout have been charged with murder.