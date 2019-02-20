Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Democrats prepare resolution against Trump’s declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are preparing to take a defiant stance against President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration seeking to fund his Southwest border wall without congressional approval.

A resolution to block Trump’s emergency declaration is expected to be filed on Friday, and the measure will put some House Republicans from swing districts and states on the spot.

A vote isn’t likely until mid-March because of a timeline set by law.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues in a letter Wednesday that the House will “move swiftly” to pass the resolution and that it will be referred to the Senate and then sent to Trump.

Passage in the GOP-controlled Senate is not certain, but a veto by Trump is – one unlikely to be overridden by Congress.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

10:51 pm
Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
News

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

9:53 pm
Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter
News

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter

8:58 pm
Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says
News

Kenney’s witness role explains plea deal leniency, lawyer says

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers
News

Feds: Coast Guard lieutenant compiled hit list of lawmakers

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter
News

Pueblo’s former homeless shelter could become its new shelter

Scroll to top
Skip to content