Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Czech prime minister will meet with Trump in March

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Czech Republic’s prime minister will be meeting with President Donald Trump at the White House next month.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says Trump will host Andrej Babis and his wife for their first official visit on March 7.

She says the leaders are expected to discuss “how best to advance relations” between the two countries as well as issues including cybersecurity, energy security and trade.

The visit coincides with the 30th anniversary of the 1989 “Velvet Revolution” and the 20th anniversary of the country’s membership in NATO, which began in 1999.

Sanders says Trump and first lady Melania Trump “look forward to commemorating these special anniversaries alongside Prime Minister Babis and Mrs. Babisova.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen
News

US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen

4:32 pm
Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported
Covering Colorado

Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported

4:25 pm
Negotiations underway to avert shuttle driver strike at Denver International Airport
Covering Colorado

Negotiations underway to avert shuttle driver strike at Denver International Airport

4:23 pm
US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen
News

US says Alabama woman who joined Islamic State isn’t citizen

Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported
Covering Colorado

Two aircrafts crash at Centennial Airport, no injuries reported

Negotiations underway to avert shuttle driver strike at Denver International Airport
Covering Colorado

Negotiations underway to avert shuttle driver strike at Denver International Airport

Scroll to top
Skip to content