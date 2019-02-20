Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay lead ACM nominations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chris Stapleton and Dan + Shay lead the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations each while Grammy album of the year winner Kacey Musgraves is close behind with five nominations.

Reba McEntire, who is hosting the show for a record 16th time, announced the nominees in top categories on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday.

The top category, entertainer of the year, is all male for the second year in a row, which includes Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney and Keith Urban. And Musgraves is the sole female artist in the album of the year category along with Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Eric Church and Dierks Bentley.

The ACMs will be aired on CBS on April 7 from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.