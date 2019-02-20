Andrew McCabe, franchise shows give CBS weekly ratings win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A “60 Minutes” interview with fired FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe helped make the CBS news magazine one of TV’s top-rated programs.

According to Nielsen figures released Wednesday, “60 Minutes” drew 9.7 million viewers and was the third most-watched show last week.

Viewership was down across the board during the Presidents Day holiday weekend, and the Sunday news show’s audience didn’t approach its season average of 11.6 million viewers.

But McCabe’s memoir “The Threat,” about the FBI and the Trump administration, topped Amazon’s best-sellers list the day after the headline-making interview aired.

CBS won the weekly network ratings contest as viewers also tuned into “NCIS” and “The Big Bang Theory” and their spinoffs, Nielsen said.