Ale from 1886 shipwreck yields new brew and conflict

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A bottle of ale from a 133-year-old shipwreck has uncorked conflict between craft brewers in New York state.

Bill Felter of Serious Brewing in Howes Cave hoped to develop a new brew from ale salvaged from the SS Oregon. But a scuba-diving Long Island brewer has scuttled those plans, saying he owns the shipwreck yeast and has used it to produce ale he’s releasing next month.

Jamie Adams of Saint James Brewery says he salvaged bottles from the shipwreck off Long Island in 2017 for the purpose of making a new brew.

After Felter’s plans were announced last week, Adams learned a fellow diver had given a bottle to Serious Brewing. Felter tells the Syracuse Post-Standard he’s scuttled his plans for a shipwreck brew after talking with Adams.

Associated Press

