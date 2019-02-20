2-day teacher strike over in West Virginia: School to resume

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Unions for West Virginia teachers have ended their two-day strike after lawmakers did not act on a doomed, broad-based education bill.

Leaders of three unions representing teachers and school service personnel said classrooms would be reopening statewide starting Thursday. Their announcement came late Wednesday after the controversial bill was effectively killed by lawmakers.

According to legislative rules, a lawmaker who voted to table the bill had until Wednesday to ask to have the vote reconsidered. The House adjourned until Thursday without such a move being made.

Fred Albert, president of the West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers, says teachers were heard and the bill is “dead” and “gone.”