Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

US steps up winter warfare training as global threat shifts

MARINE MOUNTAIN WARFARE TRAINING CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Nearly 8,000 feet up at a training center in the California mountains two U.S. Marines are melting slush to make drinking water after spending the night digging out a defensive position. Their laminated targeting map is wedged into the ice just below the machine gun.

Other Marines just a few kilometers away are preparing to attack, and forces on both sides must be able to battle the enemy and the unforgiving environment.

The exercise is designed to train troops for the next war. It’s one the U.S. believes will be against a more capable, high-tech enemy like Russia, North Korea or China. The weather conditions on the mountain mimic the kind of frigid fight that forces could face in one of those future hotspots.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

9:40 pm
Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

9:37 pm
Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

9:35 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

Scroll to top
Skip to content