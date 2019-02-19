Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump nominates Jeffrey Rosen for deputy attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday nominated Jeffrey Rosen to be the next deputy attorney general.

Rosen is currently the deputy transportation secretary and oversees the department’s day-to-day operations.

He also served as general counsel and a senior policy adviser at the White House Office of Management and Budget from 2006 to 2009.

Rosen previously worked as a senior partner at Kirkland & Ellis LLP — the same law firm as the new attorney general, William Barr.

The current deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, is expected to leave his post in March. His departure had been expected after Barr was confirmed last week.

Rosenstein had overseen special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation after then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself. Barr now oversees the remaining work in the Russia probe.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

9:40 pm
Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

9:37 pm
Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

9:35 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

Scroll to top
Skip to content