Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Store employee no longer has job after ‘MAGA’ hat dispute

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — An employee of a clothing and shoe store in a suburban Kansas City shopping mall no longer has a job after a confrontation with a teen wearing a “Make America Great Again” baseball cap.

A video that shows part of Saturday’s encounter at a Vans Off the Wall store in Overland Park, Kansas, was posted by a Twitter account called Red Nation Rising. It shows the teen’s mom telling another store employee that her 14-year-old son was asked to take off his hat as he entered the store. She said that when her son didn’t respond, the employee swore at him.

Asked whether the employee was fired, Vans Global Brand Communications spokeswoman Laura Doherty said in an email that she could confirm only that “the employee is no longer with the company.” She says the employee’s actions were “in contrast with our company’s values and belief in personal expression.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing

9:01 am
Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

7:35 am
One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

6:39 am
Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee appears in court for preliminary hearing

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

Scroll to top
Skip to content