Murphy signs bill expanding family leave in New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a bill expanding the state’s paid family leave program.

The Democrat signed the legislation Tuesday in Piscataway.

The bill doubles paid family leave from six to 12 weeks. Lawmakers most recent estimate that the average benefit under the new law would rise to $859 a week, from $632.

New Jersey is one of five states, along with the District of Columbia, with paid family leave.

The others are California, New York, Rhode Island and Washington, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Business groups oppose the legislation, saying it imposes a burdensome mandate.

The program is paid for through wage taxes. Legislative estimates show the new law would increase revenue by up to $364 million by 2022.

Associated Press

Associated Press

