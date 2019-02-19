Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Markets Right Now: Stocks edge higher in midday trading

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in midday trading on Wall Street as gains for retailers and technology companies offset losses elsewhere in the market.

Amazon rose 1.4 percent Tuesday, and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices climbed 3 percent.

Walmart jumped 3.6 percent after reporting earnings that beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 rose 6 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,781.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 32 points, or 0.1 percent, to 25,914. The Nasdaq rose 24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,496.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.64 percent.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by declines in banks and industrial companies.

JPMorgan Chase lost 1.2 percent in early trading Tuesday and General Electric gave up 1.1 percent.

HSBC, a bank based in London, fell 3.8 percent after reporting results that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Walmart jumped 3.1 percent after reporting earnings that beat forecasts.

The S&P 500 fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,772.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 12 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 25,872. The Nasdaq was little changed at 7,470.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.64 percent.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

9:01 am
Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

7:35 am
One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

6:39 am
Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing
Covering Colorado

Live blog: Patrick Frazee to appear in court for preliminary hearing

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest
Covering Colorado

Tuesday is the final day to vote for Cañon City in ‘Small Business Revolution’ contest

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute
Weather

One last push of light snow could affect the evening commute

Scroll to top
Skip to content