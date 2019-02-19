Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Chief: Houston police will end use of no-knock warrants

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s police chief has announced officers will no longer use no-knock warrants, just weeks after a drug raid on a home in which two suspects were fatally shot and five undercover officers were injured.

Chief Art Acevedo announced on Monday that the Houston Police Department will no longer use the warrants without a special exemption from his office to conduct a no-knock raid.

The decision comes as the city faces fallout from the deadly Jan. 28 raid . Acevedo revealed last week that a 30-year veteran of the force lied in an affidavit to justify the drug raid.

Acevedo also announced a new policy for undercover officers to wear body cameras during raids .

No-knock warrants have also been challenged in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Associated Press

