Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disputes over President Donald Trump’s border wall and California’s bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation’s most populous state.

The Trump administration says it plans to cancel or claw back $3.5 billion in federal dollars allocated to California’s high-speed rail project. It’s a move Gov. Gavin Newsom calls “political retribution” for the state’s lawsuit against Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

California is leading a 16-state coalition in challenging Trump’s power to declare an emergency so he can accelerate his plans for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s the latest spat between Trump and California, which has styled itself as the Democratic-led “resistance” to the administration. Newsom says California won’t give back the high-speed rail money.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

9:40 pm
Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

9:37 pm
Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

9:35 pm
Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019
Breaking News

Weather closings and delays: Wednesday Feb. 20, 2019

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay
Covering Colorado

Denver airport renovation project faces possible delay

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn
Covering Colorado

Red flags for U.S. economy could lead to downturn

Scroll to top
Skip to content