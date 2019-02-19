Border wall, bullet train: California vs. Trump escalates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Disputes over President Donald Trump’s border wall and California’s bullet train are intensifying the feud between the White House and the nation’s most populous state.

The Trump administration says it plans to cancel or claw back $3.5 billion in federal dollars allocated to California’s high-speed rail project. It’s a move Gov. Gavin Newsom calls “political retribution” for the state’s lawsuit against Trump’s declaration of a national emergency.

California is leading a 16-state coalition in challenging Trump’s power to declare an emergency so he can accelerate his plans for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s the latest spat between Trump and California, which has styled itself as the Democratic-led “resistance” to the administration. Newsom says California won’t give back the high-speed rail money.