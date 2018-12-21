Trump call with Turkish leader led to US pullout from Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Turkish officials say President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw American troops from Syria was made without consulting his national security team or allies, and came over strong objections from virtually everyone involved in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Two officials briefed on the matter tell The Associated Press that Trump rejected the advice of top aides and agreed to a withdrawal in a telephone call last week with Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (REH’-jehp TY’-ihp UR’-doh-wahn).

That call was described by officials who weren’t authorized to discuss the decision-making process publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The White House, State Department and Pentagon declined comment on the account of the withdrawal decision.