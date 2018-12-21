Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Train slams into bus in Serbia; 3 killed, 22 injured

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A train has slammed into a bus in southern Serbia killing three people and injuring 22.

Serbian police say that the collision took place around 0630GMT (1:30 a.m. EST) Friday near the city of Nis. The statement says that the injured have been transferred to a nearby hospital.

Doctors say six of the injured have been seriously hurt.

The Serbian state TV says that the bus was carrying local children to school. A video from the scene shows that the bus was practically cut in half from the impact while the train partly slid off the tracks.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

10:51 pm
Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

10:37 pm
Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

8:41 pm
Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home
Covering Colorado

Investigators pull evidence from Kelsey Berreth’s home

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know
Covering Colorado

Colorado to set new record for holiday travel, tips you should know

Winter Water Woes
Covering Colorado

Winter Water Woes

Scroll to top
Skip to content