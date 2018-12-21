Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
‘Top Chef’ alum owes $3M for shuttered Baltimore eateries

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore judges have ruled that a chef who appeared on TV’s “Top Chef” owes more than $3 million in rent on his now-shuttered restaurants.

The Baltimore Sun reports circuit court judges ruled in two separate cases that “Top Chef” alumnus Bryan Voltaggio and his business partner, Hilda Staples, owe millions in unpaid rent and outstanding payments for Inner Harbor restaurants Family Meal and Aggio.

According to court documents, Family Meal stopped paying rent in December 2015 and closed in August 2016. Aggio stopped paying rent in April 2016 and closed in March 2018. The spaces in buildings owned by The Cordish Cos. remain empty.

The judgments against Staples were stayed after she filed for bankruptcy in October. Voltaggio’s lawyer could not be reached for comment.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Associated Press

Associated Press

