‘The toughest year’: US immigration changes dominated 2018

NEW YORK (AP) — A busy 2018 had so many headlines on U.S. immigration policy , many had trouble keeping track.

President Donald Trump’s administration has persisted with moves affecting nearly every type of migrant, from those who come to the country for a job offer to those seeking refugee status.

The year neared its close with the administration saying those seeking asylum would be forced to wait in Mexico, a major shift that immediately spurred questions of legality from opponents.

Meantime, the possibility of a government shutdown loomed as Trump and Democrats once again butted heads over funding to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

The most controversial policy that turned heads in 2018, though, was the practice of separating apprehended migrant children from their parents. After outcry, it was mostly ended.