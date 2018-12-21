Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Tennessee police department involved in fatal shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One person is dead after a shooting that involved police in a Tennessee city.

The Knoxville Police Department tweeted on Thursday night that officers were involved in a shooting in Fountain City and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office would investigate.

Brad Hall is the acting chief of detectives for the sheriff’s office. He told the Knoxville News Sentinel that one person died as a result of the shooting, and that no officers were injured.

No further details were immediately released.

It is the second fatal shooting involving the Knoxville Police Department in as many months. On Nov. 26, Officer James Gadd fatally shot Sierra McCauley after she reportedly cut herself and another person with a military-style knife in South Knoxville. That shooting is still under review.

Associated Press

Associated Press

