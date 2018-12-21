Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Polish statue, subject of international flap, won’t be moved

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — A Polish memorial statue that was the center of an international furor when a New Jersey mayor proposed moving it from its waterfront location will stay put.

Jersey City’s council voted Thursday to keep the Katyn (kah-TEEN’) memorial where it has stood for more than 25 years. The vote was reported by the Jersey Journal.

The vote ends a nine-month saga that featured protests, a federal lawsuit and heated words between Mayor Steven Fulop and Poland’s Senate Speaker.

Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the memorial in May.

The statue shows a soldier blindfolded and stabbed in the back with a bayonet. It commemorates the estimated 22,000 Poles massacred by Soviet troops in 1940.

Officials had considered moving it to make way for a waterfront redevelopment project.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

5:48 am
Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home

5:26 am
Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight
Covering Colorado

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

4:46 am
Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved
News

Trump: Shutdown could last for a ‘very long time’ if border wall funding isn’t approved

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home
Covering Colorado

Pueblo firefighters battle fire at vacant home

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight
Covering Colorado

Police looking for hit-and-run driver involved in an auto-pedestrian crash overnight

Scroll to top
Skip to content