Ohio bracing for showdown over latest abortion restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — With a lame duck veto showdown still brewing, Ohio again finds itself on the verge of imposing some of the most far-reaching abortion restrictions in the nation.

It’s a position familiar to the politically divided state’s abortion-rights activists.

They have watched Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) sign 20 increasingly creative abortion-limiting proposals into law since taking office in 2011, including a so-called 20-week ban that both sides agree is unconstitutional.

Yet the latest bills to reach his desk may be too extreme even for Kasich, a potential 2020 presidential candidate. One bans abortions at the first detectable heartbeat, while the other prohibits an abortion procedure common in the second trimester.

