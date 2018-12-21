In the land of Jaws, a real-life shark debate

BOSTON (AP) — Cape Cod is grappling with how to respond to this summer’s two shark attacks before beaches reopen next year.

The seaside destination’s debate will be among the most closely watched of 2019 in Massachusetts.

Shop owners, surfers, scientists and fishermen have been weighing the merits of various solutions at public meetings since a 26-year-old Revere man was killed while boogie boarding off Wellfleet on Sept. 15.

A 61-year-old New York man was also badly injured after escaping a shark attack while swimming off nearby Truro on Aug. 15.

Installing pay phones and trauma kits at beaches and flying drones to monitor shark activity are among the early ideas being explored.

A new citizen group is also calling for seal culls to control the abundant food source drawing great white sharks.