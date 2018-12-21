Girl accused in fatal stabbing at school competent for trial

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A 17-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing a classmate at their Detroit-area school in an alleged dispute over a boy has been found competent to stand trial.

A judge issued the ruling Thursday after Tanaya Lewis underwent a competency exam to determine if she understood the murder charge and could assist her lawyer.

Lewis is accused of stabbing 16-year-old Danyna Gibson in a classroom at Warren Fitzgerald High School on Sept. 12. Investigators say the attack occurred in front of a teacher and about 20 students, and that Lewis was laughing as she chased Gibson and stabbed her in the chest and back.

A hearing to determine if the case goes to trial is scheduled for Feb. 15. Following Thursday’s hearing, defense lawyer Mark Brown told The Macomb Daily that it’s “a sad case.”