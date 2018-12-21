Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Colorado police arrest fiance of woman who disappeared

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested the fiance of a Colorado woman who was last seen on Thanksgiving.

Teller County sheriff’s Cmdr. Greg Couch said Patrick Frazee was arrested Friday morning at his home in the community of Florissant, Colorado,

Couch said he could not provide any information about charges.

Kelsey Berreth was last seen in near her home Woodland Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Florissant.

The investigation opened Dec. 2 after Berreth’s mother requested a police check on her daughter. 

Surveillance video showed the 29-year-old entering the store with what appears to be her 1-year-old daughter in a baby carrier.

Frazee told police he last saw her later that afternoon when he picked up the couple’s daughter.

This version corrects that Frazee was arrested in Florissant, not Woodland Park.

Associated Press

